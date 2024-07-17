KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Chelsea FC has announced today that it has started an internal disciplinary procedure into the racist chant among the Argentinian squad posted by its player Enzo Fernandez.

The London football club affirmed that it finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable.

“We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome.

“We acknowledge and appreciate our player’s public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate,”

The statement came after midfielder Fernandez posted his apology in his Instagram story.

In his post, the Argentinian said he was caught up in the “euphoria” after winning the Copa America 2024 final against Colombia.

“That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character,” he said.

Earlier, his teammate, the French defender Wesley Fofana, described the video as “uninhibited racism”.

The video, posted by Fernandez on his Instagram account, featured a song sung by some of the Argentina squad about France's players.

Le football en 2024 : racisme décomplexé ‍‍‍ pic.twitter.com/MGkH5wPmNU — Wesley Fofana (@Wesley_Fofana3) July 16, 2024





