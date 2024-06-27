KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Selangor FC will file an appeal against the revised decisions made by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) board of directors.

The Red Giants said they had taken note of MFL’s revised decision regarding their failure to play in the Charity Shield match against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor on May 10.

“Selangor FC have yet to file an appeal to MFL,” the club said in a statement today.

Earlier, the MFL issued a statement saying that its board of directors had used their discretion to reconsider the decisions made against Selangor FC as a gesture of respect and compliance with the decree by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

The MFL, among others, reduced the fine imposed on Selangor FC from RM100,000 to RM60,000.

It also announced that it had rescinded the three-point deduction on Selangor FC for the 2024-2025 Super League season but, should the Red Giants repeat the offence, then they will be brought before the disciplinary committee and a sterner and harsher punishment will be meted out.

In addition, the MFL also rescinded its decision for Selangor FC’s Super League Match Week 14 game against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) to be played behind closed doors at the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Stadium, saying fans can now attend the game.

However, Selangor FC will still have to compensate the host team JDT and the MFL for losses incurred. The governing body will compile information and the costs submitted by JDT and the MFL Secretariat to be handed to Selangor FC for review and further discussions.

Meanwhile, Selangor FC have been given three days from today by MFL to lodge an appeal. — Bernama