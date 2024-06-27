KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said he has sent a letter requesting an audience with the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, regarding the “rebuke” from His Royal Highness yesterday.

Hamidin, however, declined to comment further on the matter but will give an explanation regarding the controversy in national football.

“I am aware of the Sultan of Selangor’s displeasure regarding the MFL (Malaysian Football League) decision. I contacted the Selangor Palace yesterday and today followed up with a letter requesting an audience with His Royal Highness the Sultan of Selangor.

“So, God willing, I will try to resolve this by providing an explanation (about the current issue),” he said after the launch ceremony of the 2024 National Women’s League (LWN) at Lalaport, Bukit Bintang City Centre (BBCC) here today.

Yesterday, Sultan Sharafuddin expressed deep disappointment and sadness with the MFL decision and FAM members, especially Hamidin, regarding the punishment imposed on Selangor FC for their absence from the Charity Shield match on May 10.

Sultan Sharafuddin was extremely angry with the latest MFL decision, which His Royal Highness described as irresponsible, lacking compassion, inhumane and not showing concern for the injustice that occurred.

Meanwhile, Hamidin confirmed that he has received the resignation letter from Football Association of Selangor (FAS) deputy president Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar, who made a shocking decision to relinquish all his positions in FAM effective yesterday.

Hamidin said there would be no immediate appointment to fill the positions vacated by Shahril, including the Sponsorship and Marketing Committee chairman and the national under-23 squad manager, as this can only be done at the FAM election congress next year.

Yesterday, MFL chief executive officer Datuk Stuart Ramalingam announced that Selangor FC could appeal to the governing body after being handed four penalties following their no-show at the Charity Shield match against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

He said Selangor FC has until the end of this week to submit an official appeal letter, and the penalties imposed on Selangor, as decided by the MFL Board of Directors, may also be reduced based on the consideration of the MFL appeals body.

In a previous statement, MFL said Selangor FC were penalised, among other things, with a RM100,000 fine and a three-point deduction in the Super League competition.

They also need to pay compensation for losses incurred by JDT as the host team of the season opener, with the amount to be announced later, and the Super League match of the 14th week between Selangor and JDT at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) will be played without spectators.

However, in a statement, Selangor FC said they are reviewing and examining all appropriate channels to take further action.

Selangor explained that they requested a postponement of the Charity Shield match following the acid attack against winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim on May 5 and several other incidents involving local football players, but the request was rejected.

The decision saw JDT being awarded a 3-0 victory by default and given three points for the Super League match.

The three-point deduction sees Selangor, currently in second place in the Super League with nine points, fall to fifth position. — Bernama

