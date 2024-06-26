On June 25, 2024, the Malaysian Football League (MFL) fined Selangor FC RM100,000 and docked three points from the club as a punishment for backing out of the Charity Shield match with Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) on May 10.

As a result:

Selangor FC, currently in second place in the Super League with nine points, drops to fifth position .

. The match between Selangor FC and JDT on week 14 will be played behind closed doors .

. Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Amirudin Shari has announced a crowdfunding to pay the fine.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) vice-president Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar, who is also a Selangor FC board member, quit his posts in FAM.

Selangor FC is mulling to take action against the decision. MFL said the club can still appeal until the end of this week.

The move was met with anger by Selangor’s Sultan Sharafudin Idris Shah Alhaj, who warned that the MFL should be “careful in making a decision”. He also said:

“I am furious with this latest MFL decision, which I consider irresponsible, made without compassion, inhumane, and showing no concern for the injustice that has occurred.”

“I believe that the punishment imposed, namely a fine of RM100,000, compensation for losses incurred by the host and MFL, the deduction of three points, and the penalty of playing match (match week 14) without spectators, is unreasonable and extremely excessive considering that the victory has already been awarded to the opposing team.”

“I am also very puzzled because MFL and FAM have not shown any sympathy or compassion towards the parties that have been wronged in this issue. It should be noted that what has happened not only tarnishes the credibility of football in this country but can also kill the spirit and direction of the Selangor FC team.”

Several state assemblymen (Adun) have also offered to pay the fine. Those who have spoken up included:

Najwan Halimi (PKR-Kota Anggerik), also Selangor exco for youth, sports and entrepreneurship

Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad a.k.a Altimet (PKR-Lembah Jaya)

Datuk Rizam Ismail (Umno-Sungai Tawar)

Danial al-Rashid (Parti Amanah Negara-Batu Tiga)

Izuan Kasim (PKR-Kota Damansara)

Why did Selangor FC withdraw from the Charity Shield match?

Selangor FC withdrew from the 2024 Charity Shield match scheduled for May 10 following an attack on one of its players and threats made against the team in the span of two days. Selangor FC's star winger, Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim, was one of three players from Super League clubs that were attacked in the same week.

What prompted the attack remains unclear. Faisal suffered severe skin burning from an acid attack perpetrated by a man in dark clothes and fully-covered helmet, who ran off on a bike manned by an accomplice. The attack took place while Faisal was walking towards his car with his family, who just came back from shopping.

The police have not ruled out the possibility that all the incidents involving the footballers were linked.

Selangor FC, known as the Red Giants and is of the most decorated local football clubs, requested for the Charity Shield match to be postponed to a later date, but was ignored by the Malaysian Football League governing body. MFL instead awarded Johor Darul Ta'zim a walkover and the cup.

What have Selangor political leaders said about this matter so far?

Saya akan sumbangkan separuh kutipan royalti harta intelek saya tahun ini utk bantu bayar denda ni, jika SFC sudi. #SELANGORSAMPAIMATI https://t.co/JWMuh7LMr9 pic.twitter.com/K7h5LhslXH — Altimet.eth (@altimet) June 25, 2024

Sebagai anak jati selangor. Aku sanggup sumbang separuh daripada gaji bulan depan untuk @selangorfc bagi membantu untuk denda yang dikenakan pada pasukan selangor.SELANGOR SAMPAI MATI!! https://t.co/8oudbnUU8w — Izuan Kasim (@izuankasim) June 25, 2024

