SHAH ALAM, Dec 21 — The family of Suri Narudin, who is believed to be the woman whose body was found in a bag at an abandoned house in Pedas, Rembau, reportedly said they were shocked to find out the identity of the police’s main suspect in the case.

According to Sinar Harian, a 38-year-old woman who was identified as the victim’s niece said the family had known the 51-year-old suspect for about six years, and he was trusted by the family enough to handle matters involving their children.

“I myself paid him to pick up my children from school because we trusted him and felt comfortable with his presence,” Sasha was quoted as saying.

Sasha reportedly said that the suspect continued picking up her two daughters even after Suri was reported missing, “as if nothing had happened”.

Sasha reportedly said she last met Suri on December 5, and they later kept in touch only through social media, but the family became increasingly worried when she could not be contacted from December 8.

She claimed the suspect later gave inconsistent explanations when asked about Suri’s whereabouts, including saying she had been taken to the airport by someone else.

Police have confirmed the discovery of a woman’s body in a bag buried behind a house along Jalan Pedas–Linggi in Pedas, Rembau on December 18, which they said was believed to be linked to a missing-person report in Ampang, Selangor.

Two men have been remanded to assist investigations — a 51-year-old, identified as the main suspect, and a 41-year-old.

Yesterday, police said a dispute over money was believed to have sparked the victim’s murder.