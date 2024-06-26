KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafudin Idris Shah Alhaj today blasted the Malaysian Football League’s (MFL) governing body in a rare public expression of dismay, as he called the punishment meted against the state’s football club “irresponsible, without goodness, inhuman and apathetic”.

In a statement through the Selangor Royal Office, he warned the MFL to be "careful in making a decision" and said that he would have withdrawn the club from participating in the Super League if he were leading the Selangor Football Association (FAS).

"I am currently only serving as a Patron within FAS. However, if I were the leader of FAS and Selangor FC, I would not hesitate to withdraw the Selangor team from the Super League for a certain period of time," said the Ruler.

The current president of FAS is the Selangor Crown Price, Tengku Amir Shah.

Selangor FC was slapped with a RM100,000 fine, and had three points deducted because it backed out from playing the Charity Shield against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) on May 10 over security concerns. The Red Giants will also be forced to play JDT in an empty stadium for next year’s Super League fixture.

"I am angry and extremely saddened by the decision of MFL directors and members of the Football Association of Malaysia especially its president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin," the sultan said.

"I am shocked and disappointed because Datuk Hamidin appears not to be serious in speaking up (for the players) even though he was formerly the secretary-general of FAS from 1995 to 2013, with so much experience and received the Dato’ Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (DSIS) award from me.

"I am extremely angry with the MFL's decision that I consider irresponsible, without goodness, inhumane and apathetic of the cruelty that transpired."

Sultan Sharafuddin, a former FAS chairman and currently a patron of the body, had publicly supported for Selangor's decision to back out from the Charity Shield match, a move that was meant to send a strong protest signal against the acid attack on Faisal Halim, the state's young star winger.

Faisal suffered severe burns and injuries from the assault that sparked public anger, which prompted the Selangor ruler to issue a public statement.

The motive of the attack remains unclear even after more than month of investigation, giving rise to various speculation about who is behind the crime.

The acid attack on Faisal was one of three attacks against football players that took place in that same week. The police have not ruled out the possibility that all the incidents were linked.

"That was the reason I granted my support for FAS to request for a delay of the Charity Shield match because the players were still traumatised and feared for their safety. However the MFL body ignored the appeal and gave the opponent the cup and a 3-0 win walkover," Sultan Sharaffudin said.

He then stressed again that MFL's disciplinary action against Selangor FC was "irrational" and "excessive" given that JDT was already given a walkover victory and the Charity Shield.

"I am surprised that the people in MFL and FAM have not shown any sympathy for any of the players that were attacked. Must I remind them that what happened cast a deep scar on local football's credibility and crush Selangor FC's spirit," the Selangor ruler said.

MFL directors had said the punishment was imposed after “various considerations”. Selangor FC is currently appealing the decision and is considering all appropriate channels to take further action.

