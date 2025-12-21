KOTA KINABALU, Dec 21 — About 15,000 people of all races turned up to enliven the closing ceremony of the 2025 Sabah State-level Christmas Celebration at Padang Merdeka on Friday.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the celebration, now in its 20th year, has grown into a symbol of unity, a bridge of brotherhood and a manifestation of the harmony enjoyed by the people of Sabah.

“Sabah Christmas Celebration 2025 reflects an open, inclusive spirit and the participation of all segments of society, in line with the State Government’s Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) aspirations, which emphasise balanced development, social wellbeing, people’s unity and environmental sustainability.

“The State Government will continue to ensure that unity among the people remains strong in order to bring more development,” he said.

Hajiji’s speech was read by Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam at the event.

He also called on all Sabahans to continue strengthening the spirit of unity, harmony and inter-racial wellbeing to realise the State Government’s development vision and mission.

“Sabah is home to people of diverse ethnicities, languages and religious beliefs who live together harmoniously. This reflects a collective unity that upholds harmony, tolerance and mutual understanding. The State Government will continue to ensure that all cultures and religious celebrations are respected in line with Sabah’­s spirit of harmony and diversity, including by providing allocations to celebrate this diversity,” he said.

Hajiji said the State Government has planned and implemented various programmes to boost the economy of the people and the State, with emphasis on education and human capital development. — Daily Express