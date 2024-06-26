KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafudin Idris Shah Alhaj today blasted the Malaysian Football League’s (MFL) governing body in a rare public expression of dismay, as he called the punishment meted against the state’s football club “irresponsible, without goodness, inhuman and apathetic”.

In a statement through the Selangor Royal Office, he warned the MFL to be "careful in making a decision" and said that he would have withdrawn the club from participating in the Super League if he were leading the Selangor Football Association (FAS).

"I am currently only serving as a Patron within FAS. However, if I were the leader of FAS and Selangor FC, I would not hesitate to withdraw the Selangor team from the Super League for a certain period of time," said the Ruler.

The current president of FAS is the Selangor Crown Price, Tengku Amir Shah.

Selangor FC was slapped with a RM100,000 fine, and had three points deducted because it backed out from playing the Charity Shield against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) on May 10 over security concerns. The Red Giants will also be forced to play JDT in an empty stadium for next year’s Super League fixture.

MFL directors said the punishment was taken after “various considerations”.

