KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has today announced a fundraising initiative to pay the fines imposed by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) against Selangor FC.

Amirudin also echoed Selangor Sultan Sharafudin Idris Shah Alhaj’s public outrage against the MFL, saying the unprecedented decision was made irresponsibly.

“I have discussed with the Selangor sports executive councillor and the state government has agreed to launch a joint effort,” Amirudin said.

“This will give an opportunity for all parties including fans of the Red and Yellow to collect funds to pay the fine given by the MFL.”

Further details on the fundraising efforts will be shared soon, he said.

Amirudin also stated that he and the Selangor Executive Council members would contribute to the fundraising efforts.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Football League (MFL) fined Selangor FC RM100,000 and docked it three points for missing the Charity Shield match with Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) on May 10.

Selangor FC previously asked for the game to be postponed due to its players’ security concerns following the attack on Faisal as well as other incidents against footballers nationwide.

The controversy has been such that Sultan Sharafudin Idris Shah of Selangor has commented publicly and directly on the matter, expressing anger and disappointment with Malaysian football officials over the decision to penalise Selangor FC.

The sultan went as far as suggesting that the Selangor Football Association withdraw the club from the league in protest.

