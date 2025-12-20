SINGAPORE, Dec 20 — A 53 year old man was charged in court today with voluntarily causing hurt using a knife after a stabbing incident in Tampines.

According to a Straits Times report, police arrested Mohamed Sufian Mohamed Sabri within six hours of the attack yesterday near the U Taste coffee shop in Tampines Central 1.

Court documents stated that Sufian stabbed Mohd Hyril Beins, who sustained wounds to his right lower back and left forearm.

Witnesses reported hearing a commotion in the tentage area used for open air markets before seeing a man in a blood stained shirt walk about 30m towards the MRT entrance, leaving a trail of blood droplets.

The victim was conscious when police officers and Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics arrived at the scene.

Sufian was serving a remission order effective from October 4 to January 13, 2026, issued by the Commissioner of Prisons.

The Singapore Prison Service states that inmates released under a Conditional Remission Order must not re offend during the remission period.

Sufian is accused of breaching that order in connection with the Tampines incident.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon likely to cause death face up to seven years in prison, caning, and a fine.

Inmates who breach remission orders may also receive an enhanced sentence.