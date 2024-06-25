KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Selangor FC are examining and studying all appropriate channels to take further action after being fined RM100,000 and deducted three points for the 2024/2025 Super League competition by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) today.

The Red Giants in a statement took note of MFL’s decision regarding the fine imposed for not turning up for the Charity Shield match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor last month.

“The club has actually requested a postponement of the match after the criminal acid attack on Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim on May 5, and several other incidents involving national football players, but the request was rejected,” according to the statement.

Besides the fine, the MFL board of directors also decided that the 14th Super League match between Selangor and JDT at Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ), will be played without spectators.

Advertisement

The three-point cut saw Selangor, who are currently in second position in the Super League with nine points, falling to the fifth place.

Following the incident that befell Faisal Halim and several players, Selangor last month insisted on prioritising the safety of the team apart from taking a serious view on all forms of threats and will not compromise on any issue related to the matter.

The result saw JDT given a “walkover” victory with a score of 3-0 and got three points for Super League action.

Advertisement

MFL also said that the RM100,000 fine imposed on Selangor will be donated to a charity to be decided later. — Bernama