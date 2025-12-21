KOTA KINABALU, Dec 21 — Kota Kinabalu: Parti Warisan President Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said it may consider working with national-based parties in the 16th parliamentary election but that Sabah must first strengthen itself politically and economically.

Speaking at its 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kolombong, Saturday, Shafie said any cooperation at the federal level must be based on nation-building and should not come at the expense of Sabah’s interests.

Shafie, who is Semporna MP and Senallang Assemblyman, said Warisan remains committed to its identity as a Sabah-based party with the aspiration to govern the state independently.

“Warisan wants to administer Sabah on its own strength, but at the national level, we are open to working with parties that are aligned with our principles,” he said.

He added that political cooperation cannot be decided prematurely, noting that political landscapes change and that the party’s immediate focus is to consolidate its position in Sabah.

He said Warisan has also yet to decide whether to contest the vacant Kinabatangan parliamentary or Lamag state seat, adding that such decisions would be made closer to the election based on party strategy.

On the possibility of Warisan contesting seats in Peninsula again, Shafie said no decision has been made by the party’s supreme council, despite requests from various quarters.

“We must learn from past experiences and avoid contesting too many seats without adequate preparation,” he said, referring to the last parliamentary election where it lost in all the seats contested in the peninsula.

Shafie also raised concerns over the current tax system, saying it does not encourage companies to expand or create quality jobs, which are critical to reducing poverty.

He said excessive taxes, coupled with personal and dividend taxes, have forced companies in Sabah to relocate or shut down operations altogether.

“When companies cannot grow, job opportunities are lost. Employment is key to lifting people out of poverty, whether in Sabah or nationally,” he said.

Shafie described the tax invoicing and documentation process as overly complicated and burdensome, saying it consumes time and resources that businesses should be spending on customers, products and markets.

He cited his daughter’s experience of how tedious tax compliance and invoicing requirements have negatively affected business operations. He did not elaborate. — Daily Express