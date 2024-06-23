PADERBORN, June 23 — France captain Kylian Mbappe took part in a practice match on Saturday in his first competitive action since breaking his nose, scoring twice against the under-21 side of German club Paderborn, where the French are based for the European Championship.

Mbappe was named on the bench but did not play in Friday’s 0-0 draw with the Netherlands in France’s second Group D game after fracturing his nose in the 1-0 win over Austria in their first game last Monday. He was injured in a collision with Austria’s Kevin Danso.

Mbappe wore a mask against Padereborn’s academy players, and played in the entire match, made up of two 30-minute halves. He also contributed two assists.

The 25-year-old Mbappe had used the mask before in two training sessions ahead of the clash against the Dutch but this was the first time wearing it in a game situation.

Advertisement

France, who are almost certainly through to the next stage of the tournament in Germany, complete their group schedule against Poland in Dortmund on Tuesday. — Reuters

Advertisement