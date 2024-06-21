LEIPZIG, June 21 — France striker Kylian Mbappe wore a personalised mask at training on Thursday as he prepares to play in his team’s second Euro 2024 game against the Netherlands with a fractured nose.

After struggling to put the mask on, it was blue, white and red, the colours of the French flag, with his initials on one side and jersey number 10 flanked by two stars representing France’s World Cup wins and the national rooster emblem.

Mbappe was injured in a collision with Austria’s Kevin Danso in Monday’s 1-0 win, putting his future at the tournament at risk, but France manager Didier Deschamps confirmed he was recovering well and is set to face the Dutch in Group D on Friday. — Reuters