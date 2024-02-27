KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The National Sports Council (NSC) is currently conducting an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by a coach involving athletes under the certain trainer’s management which was reported recently.

The NSC in a statement said that it has, through the Sports Misconduct Committee which is authorised under the Safe Sports Code, also taken the necessary steps to carry out the investigation.

“The allegation of misconduct was received by NSC last week and the committee has started an investigation immediately, including interviewing the relevant parties.

“Full cooperation is also given to the police who have opened an investigation paper, including finding a friendly course of action and protecting the privacy of the athlete involved,” according to the statement.

In the meantime, NSC also requested the cooperation of the media and the general public so as to not add any speculation during the investigation period to avoid negative perceptions that could affect the process.

The NSC also insisted that it has never received a report or complaint from any of the athletes regarding sexual misconduct by the coach prior to this latest incident.

“NSC rejects the allegation that the council is trying to cover up or ignore reports that have been made as completely baseless.

“NSC upholds and enforces all the rules in the Safe Sports Code (to deal with harassment and abuse) and always strives to create a safe environment for all athletes who follow training programmes run by NSC,” according to the statement.

Today, a local media reported that the Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) confirmed that a coach had been investigated for sexually harassing a minor athlete.

According to the report, PCM president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin informed that the governing body had lodged a report at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters after receiving an email regarding the matter from the Malaysian Para Swimming Association (MPSA) last week. — Bernama