CHUKAI, Feb 22 — A doctor claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today to six charges of producing pornography and engaging in sexual misconduct while treating six paediatric patients from December 2022 to January 26, 2023.

The charges were read out to the accused, Dr Anas Ramli, 32, before Judge Wan Suhaila Mohd.

The defendant, presently employed at a government hospital in Kuantan, Pahang, stands accused of reportedly generating explicit content in the form of images featuring five female patients aged between 7 and 11, while treating them at the Kemaman Hospital here.

He is charged under Section 5 of the Sexual Offences Against Children (SOAC) Act 2017, which is punishable by up to 30 years imprisonment and not less than six strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

He is also charged with allegedly engaging in physical sexual assault by touching the breasts of a 12-year-old female patient for sexual purposes on February 8 last year at the same hospital between 5.45pm and 6.40pm.

The charge was framed under Section 14(a) of the SOAC Act 2017, which stipulates a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and caning, read with Section 16(1) of the same act, allowing the defendant to be sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison and no less than two strokes, upon conviction.

During the proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Syairah Mohamad Razali requested the court to impose bail of RM20,000 for each charge with one surety and for his passport to be surrendered to the court.

Anas’ lawyer Faizal Rahman, appealed for a lower sum, citing that the total sum of RM120,000 was too substantial for an individual who has been a civil servant for only four years.

Judge Wan Suhaila subsequently allowed bail at RM5,000 for each charge with one surety and approved the additional conditions proposed by the prosecution.

The accused is also required to report to the nearest police station on the first of every month until the conclusion of the case.

Meanwhile, at the Magistrates Court, the same defendant also pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing explicit images on his mobile phone.

The offence was allegedly committed in the operating theatre of the same hospital between 7.30am and 10am on November 1, 2022.

This charge was framed under Section 292 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by up to three years imprisonment, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Magistrate Sharifah Armida Shasha Amir allowed the accused bail of RM3,500 with one surety and ordered him not to approach the victims and witnesses until the conclusion of the case.

Both courts scheduled March 21 for the submission of documents by the prosecution team.

The accused’s sister, who was present at the proceedings, paid the bail. — Bernama