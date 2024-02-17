KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — National diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong cleared the air today on the “entity” issue, stating that her words have been misinterpreted by the media, leading to speculation and misunderstanding.

“These issues are related to training. However, they have been translated into terms like ‘entity’ and ‘third party,’ which is very misleading to the public.

“I do not have any other platforms to clarify this to the public and, therefore, have decided to make this statement to clear the air once and for all. I hope this matter will finally be put to rest,” she said in a Facebook post today.

The below-par performance of the national diving squad at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, recently, saw divers failing to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, scheduled to take place from July 26-August 11.

Despite mentioning there were issues when asked by the media what could have affected the team’s performance upon her arrival from Doha, the 30-year-old athlete said she could not elaborate on this without first meeting up with the relevant parties to conduct a post-mortem.

On Thursday, the Malaysian Swimming Federation (MAS) secretary-general Andy Low told a press conference that they would investigate Pandelela’s claims that interference from an “entity” had taken a toll on the national diving camp performance in Doha.

However, Andy, who had earlier met Pandelela on the same day, refused to disclose any details until investigations were over and after receiving the endorsement from the National Sports Council’s Working Committee meeting, which is expected to take place within three weeks to a month. — Bernama

