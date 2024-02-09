PARIS, Feb 9 — Rouen maintained their strong run in the French Cup with defeat of eight-time winners Monaco in the last 16 yesterday.

The third division side knocked out holders Toulouse in a marathon penalty shoot-out in the last round.

And spot-kicks decided this encounter too, with Rouen felling Ligue 1 Monaco 6-5 after the teams were all square at 1-1 after extra time.

Rouen ‘keeper Leonard Aggoune was the hero of the hour, saving two peanlties to book Rouen a last-eight date at home to Valenciennes at the end of the month.

Paris Saint-Germain host Nice, Lyon face Strasbourg, and fourth-tier Le Puy take on Rennes in the other quarter-finals scheduled for February 27 and 28. — AFP

