ALOR SETAR, Feb 8 — National football legend Mohd Azraai Khor Abdullah, who led Kedah to a double treble in 2007 and 2008, died today after suffering a stroke. He was 71.

This was confirmed by the former Kedah head coach’s son, Firdaus Zainuddin through a post on Facebook this afternoon.

“Let’s recite Al-Fatihah for my father Mohd Azraai Khor, who died just now. Together let’s pray that his soul be blessed and placed amongst the righteous.

“May Allah SWT shower mercy on the deceased’s soul and may he be placed among the righteous,” he said.

Mohd Azraai’s body is still at a private hospital here and is expected to be taken back to his house in Kampung Alor Semadom before being laid to rest at the Taman Uda Cemetery here after the Asar prayers.

Mohd Azraai, whose birth name is Khor Sek Leng, played for the Kedah team in the 1970s and donned national colours from 1975 to 1978.

In addition to leading Kedah to the double treble, he had also coached several Negeri Sembilan and Perak as well as was the head coach of the Harimau Muda squad in 2010. — Bernama

