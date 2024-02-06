KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — National football legend Khalid Ali died of lung cancer at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre in Petaling Jaya today. He was 66.

News of his demise was confirmed by his brother Datuk Zainal Abidin Hassan, who said Khalid breathed his last at about 3.05pm.

“That is correct. My brother Khalid Ali died at 3.05pm today. We are currently managing his remains and any developments will be communicated later,” he told Bernama.

The former national defensive midfielder was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer last year.

He wore the national team jersey from 1977 to 1985, with his best achievement being helping the national squad qualify for the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow, Russia.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) conveyed its condolences to Khalid’s family.

“May Allah SWT have mercy on his soul, forgive all his sins and place him among the righteous,” said the statement.

Khalid’s body was taken to Masjid As-Sobirin AU5, Lembah Keramat for prayers and buried at AU4 Cemetery after Maghrib. — Bernama