KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his condolences to the family of national football legend Khalid Ali, who died at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre in Petaling Jaya, near here today.

Anwar, in a Facebook post, prayed that Khalid’s family would be patient and strong in facing his death.

“I remember Khalid as a great player in the national team, especially when helping Malaysia qualify for the 1980 Olympics in Moscow. Thank you for your deeds and efforts in enhancing the country’s name.

“May Allah SWT place his soul among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,” he said.

Khalid, 66, died at 3.05pm after battling lung cancer for almost a year. News of Khalid’s passing was confirmed by his younger brother Datuk Zainal Abidin Hassan, who said he would be buried at the AU4 cemetery in Lembah Keramat here after Maghrib prayers today.

Khalid represented the country from 1977 to 1985. — Bernama

