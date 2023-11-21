KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) today announced that there will be no change to ticket prices for the 2023 Malaysia Cup final between defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Terengganu FC (TFC).

The final will be held at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on December 8.

MFL chief executive officer Datuk Stuart Ramalingam said the tickets for the Cup final would be distributed evenly between the two teams.

The general admission tickets will be priced at RM50 and RM70; the Premium Grandstand at RM150; and the VIP Grandstand at RM200 — the same as last season.

Advertisement

“As for the sale of the Cup final tickets, the MFL will, as in previous years, leave it to the finalists to sort it out to ensure they can sell the tickets to their supporters systematically and fairly,” he said in a statement today.

Stuart said JDT and TFC will provide more information on the sale of the tickets to their supporters in due time. — Bernama

Advertisement