KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Selangor FC have been fined by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Disciplinary Committee for several infractions during the 2023 Malaysian League (M-League) campaign.

Committee chairman Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu said JDT were fined a total of RM30,000 for failing to comply with their organisational obligations.

JDT were fined RM15,000 after their supporters teased and provoked fans of the opposition team during the Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) match against Selangor MAC at the Pasir Gudang City Stadium on May 27.

JDT were also fined RM15,000 for an incident where a Kuala Lumpur City (KL City) FC fan suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by unknown individuals during the FA Cup final between the two teams at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri on July 22.

Advertisement

“A heftier punishment will be imposed if a similar offence occurs. They can appeal against the decisions,” he said in a statement issued by FAM today.

Selangor FC were fined RM23,000 on three charges, which they cannot appeal against, following offences committed during the Malaysia Cup quarter-final return-leg match against Terengganu FC at the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Stadium in Kelana Jaya on September 24.

Selangor FC were fined RM10,000 for the first charge, where someone threw a stone and broke a match official’s car’s rear windscreen. The club were then fined RM3,000 for the incident where a water bottle was thrown from the spectators’ seating area towards the match officials.

Advertisement

The third charge involves an incident where a Selangor FC official hurled a water bottle towards a group of referees in the tunnel as the teams headed to the dressing room. The club were fined RM10,000 for failing to ensure the safety of the match officials after the match.

Meanwhile, a player and five Selangor FC officials were also fined a total of RM65,000, with some of them also suspended.

Selangor player Yazan Mousa Mahmoud Alarab, 27, has been banned for life from all football activities in Malaysia for kicking and spitting at the referee for flashing him a red card during their Malaysia Cup quarter-final, return-leg match against Terengganu FC at the MBPJ Stadium on September 24.

Selangor FC officials, Syafiq Iqmal Fozi and Mohd Fadhli Mohd Zahari have been banned for 10 matches each and fined RM10,000 each for hurling vulgarities at the referees at the same match. — Bernama