HANGZHOU, Oct 27 — National para badminton shuttler Mohd Amin Burhanuddin ensured that Malaysia’s target of 35 medals at the 2022 Asian Para Games (APG) was achieved after delivering a silver medal in the men’s singles SL4 (physical disability) event, today.

In the final at the Binjiang Gymnasium here, the 30-year-old Labuan resident who is making his APG debut had to settle for silver after losing to Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj of India in a three-set battle.

Mohd Amin started with the right step in the first set when he scored a 21-13 victory over the sixth ranked player in the world.

However, the Indian representative then rose to level the position by defeating Mohd Amin who is ranked 19th in the world, 18-21 in the second set before sealing his victory in the deciding set 21-9.

“I am grateful for this silver which contributed the national contingent’s 35th medal,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the 2022 APG chef de mission KM Rajendran said with the target of 35 medals already achieved, his team will continue the mission of increasing the medal collection before the closing of the Games tomorrow. — Bernama

