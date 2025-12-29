PERTH, Dec 29 — Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka said today he was “at peace” with his decision to make 2026 his last year on tour but insisted there were still goals to meet.

The 40-year-old announced this month that he plans to call it quits, with the United Cup in Perth starting Friday marking the beginning of the end for the popular Swiss star.

“Of course, I’m still passionate about the game, about the sport I love,” he said.

“What I received from it, the emotion playing in a different country, coming back here with a lot of fans, a lot of support, so I’m going to miss that part, that’s for sure,” he said.

“The last few months, I’ve had time to decide whether it will be my last year or not, and for me, it’s quite clear,” he said.

“I’m happy with the decision, I’m at peace with that,” he added.

Wawrinka won the Australian Open in 2014, the French Open a year later and the US Open in 2016, at a time when Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were dominating men’s tennis.

A former world number three, he is now ranked 157 after struggling with injuries but said he would work as hard as ever this season.

“I still want to play some good tennis, I still have goals,” he said.

“Hopefully I can come back in the top 100, finish on a good ranking,” he added.

“I want to play the full year, the big tournaments, the main ones, and let’s see my ranking in the next few months,” he said.

Wawrinka has 16 career ATP titles, although the last came in Geneva in 2017.

He won Olympic gold in doubles alongside Federer at Beijing in 2008 and helped deliver a first Davis Cup triumph for Switzerland in 2014.

Wawrinka leads a Swiss team also boasting world number 11 Belinda Bencic at the mixed-teams United Cup, where they are grouped with France and Italy. — AFP