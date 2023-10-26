HANGZHOU, Oct 26 — China won 51 gold medals, including 16 in swimming, at the 4th Asian Para Games here on Wednesday as five world records were refreshed.

Seven Chinese athletes earned gold medals in athletics as the host nation swept all medals in the women’s shot put-F35/36/37, reported Xinhua.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Paralympic champion Wen Xiaoyan set a new world record of 26.18 in the women’s 200m-T37 final.

“I am very excited and happy to break the world record. This inspires me to continue my journey in the following competition. I will keep challenging myself and strive for the Paris Paralympics,” said Wen.

The Indians were impressive in the javelin throw. Sumit threw 73.29m in the men’s javelin throw-F64 while the team swept the podium in the men’s javelin throw-F46.

In the swimming pool, there was much to celebrate for the hosts, as their swimmers swept 16 gold medals and broke two world records.

“I didn’t expect to break the world record. I had a good feeling during training, and I just wanted to do my best in the competition,” said Yang Hong, who set a new world record in the men’s 200m IM-SM6 Final.

After GO chess debuted in the Asian Para Games for the first time, Kim Donghan of South Korea claimed the first-ever GO men’s individual title while China’s Gong Yunyun was crowned the women’s champion.

“It is the first time or maybe the last time in my life (to attend the Asian Para Games), so I really want to win and also feel a lot of pressure,” said Kim.

Sun Gang, China’s flagbearer at the opening ceremony, was pipped by his teammate Zhong Saichun in the wheelchair fencing men’s foil individual category A final on Wednesday.

“As his teammate and friend for many years, I am delighted to see him win,” said Sun. — Bernama-Xinhua