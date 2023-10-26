HANGZHOU, Oct 26 — Day Four of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games (APG) saw Malaysia add four more medals — technically — to their collection today.

Malaysia have so far collected seven gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze to remain on track to meeting the 35-medal target, with one more day to go at the quadrennial Games.

Malaysia’s sole silver medal today was delivered by Abu Samah Borhan and Mohamad Yusshazwan Yusoff in wheelchair tennis men’s doubles event at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Tennis Centre.

Although the Malaysians lost 2-0 to South Koreans Han Sung Bong-Im Ho Wan in the final, they still managed to end the team’s 13-year wait for a medal in wheelchair tennis.

At the Chun’ An Jieshou Velodrome, the national track cycling team delivered a bronze medal through Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zais-Nurul Suhada Zainal (pilot) in the women’s time trial B (visual impairment) category when they clocked 29 minutes and 19.38 seconds (s).

The national badminton camp then confirmed two more bronze medals — one each in the men’s singles WH1 (physical impairment) and men’s doubles SU5 (physical impairment) — at the Binjiang Gymnasium.

Muhammad Ikhwan Ramli clinched the men’s singles bronze after losing to China’s Zimo Qu in the semi-finals yesterday, but it was only officially announced today.

The national men’s doubles pair of Cheah Liek Hou-Muhammad Fareez Anuar also ended up with a bronze after losing to Indonesia’s Dheva Anrimusthi-Hafizh Brilliasyah in the semi-finals today. However, the medal confirmation will also be made tomorrow.

Malaysia will continue their quest to meet the 35-medal target tomorrow, with all eyes focused on several sports, mainly badminton, athletics and track cycling.

China retained top spot in the medal tally with a haul of 157 gold, 127 silver and 108 bronze, followed by Iran (32-36-28) and Japan (30-33-41). — Bernama