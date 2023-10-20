HANGZHOU, Oct 20 — All four national men’s singles shuttlers got off to a good start in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games in China after they bested their opponents in their group matches today.

In the SU5 (physical disability) category, Muhammad Fareez Anuar needed only 33 minutes to beat Singaporean Tai Wei Ming 21-12, 21-16 in their SU5 (physical disability) category Group F match at Binjiang Gymnasium here and will play Indian Chirag Baretha in his second match tomorrow.

Mohamad Faris Ahmad Asri, who is competing in the same category, managed to beat Vietnamese Bai Hui 21-7, 21-16 in his Group H match and will play Japanese Taiyo Imai tomorrow, while Mohd Amin Burhanuddin beat Chinese Gao Yuyang 21-13, 21-10 in the SL4 (physical disability) category Group C match, and will meet Indian Tarun Tarun tomorrow.

Finally Noor Azwan Noorlan beat Indonesian Abu Hubaida 21-6, 21-12 in the WH2 (physical disability) category Group E match and will play Vietnamese Ngoc Binh tomorrow.

Unfortunately, the men’s wheelchair basketball squad lost 52-53 at the hands of Taiwan in their Group B match at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Gymnasium today. They will play South Korea tomorrow. — Bernama

