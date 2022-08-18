Terengganu FC striker Habib Haroon celebrates after scoring against Selangor FC at the Stadium Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya August 17, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Substitute striker Muhammad Farhan Roslan was the toast of Sabah FC when he struck the equaliser six minutes from the end to snatch a valuable point against Kedah Darul Aman FC in a Super League match at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar last night.

Though a point earned tonight gave Sabah 35 points from 16 matches, it did not help the East Malaysian side to close the gap on league leader Johor Darul Ta’zim who remained at the top with 38 points while Kedah moved two ranks up the table to take up sixth spot with 18 points.

In the match played in front of about 5,000 fans, Cameroon import Ronald Ngah Wanja sent a perfect pass to Mahmoud Nayef who headed in Kedah's first goal as early as the fifth minute.

Sabah almost equalised in the 28th minute but Japanese import Taiki Kagayama's fierce shot was pushed away by Kedah goalkeeper Mohd Ifwat Akmal Chek Kassim.

Kedah on the other hand had an opportunity to extend their lead but Baddrol Bakhtiar's header in the 58th minute went agonisingly wide.

In Petaling Jaya, Terengganu FC scored a comfortable 2-0 victory over Selangor at the Majlis Perbandaran Stadium in Kelana Jaya.

Visiting side Terengganu took the lead in the 13th minute when German import Manuel Ott found Habib Haroon in space with a beautiful pass and the striker made no mistake with his shot.

The East Coast side coached by Nafuzi Zain piled on Selangor's misery when Ott finished off a pass from Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim to make it 2-0.

The win tonight gave Terengganu 23 points to stay in fourth spot while Selangor with 16 points stayed put in 9th spot.

Meanwhile, at the State Stadium in Kuching, Sarawak United FC and Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

Sarawak United are in 10th spot with 14 points while PJ City with 13 points remained in 11th spot. — Bernama