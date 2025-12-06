KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for four states and the Federal Territory of Labuan, effective until 1pm today.

MetMalaysia, in a statement issued at 8.55am, said thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in Pahang (Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Temerloh, Maran and Bera) and Johor (Mersing and Kota Tinggi).

Similar weather conditions are also expected in Sarawak (Kuching, Serian (Serian), Samarahan, Sri Aman (Sri Aman) and Betong (Pusa and Betong), as well as the Interior (Kuala Penyu) in Sabah.

According to the department, warnings are issued when there are indications of thunderstorms with rain intensity exceeding 20 millimetres per hour, occurring or expected to persist for more than an hour.

Thunderstorm warnings are short-term alerts that remain valid for no longer than six hours for each issuance. — Bernama