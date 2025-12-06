KOTA SAMARAHAN, Dec 6 — A 69-year-old blind woman was rescued on Friday morning after members of the public found her by the roadside in Kampung Telok Sabang here.

Confirming the incident, Kota Samarahan district police chief Supt Damataries Lautin said the report was received at around 6.30am.

He said the woman had attempted to seek help by crawling out of her house, as she could no longer bear the stench from her daughter’s decomposing body.

Her daughter, who had complained of chest pain and shortness of breath on November 30, was later confirmed to have died of a heart attack.

“The mother explained that she massaged her daughter’s chest when she complained of pain, but later realised she was no longer breathing.

“She tried to revive her daughter but received no response. Knowing her daughter had passed away, she remained at home hoping someone would come to help.

“On December 4, the mother could no longer endure the smell of the decomposing body and crawled out of the house in search of help. By the early hours of December 5, she reached the main road, where she was discovered by passers-by,” he said in a statement.

Personnel from the Civil Defence Force (APM) later carried the distressed woman to safety, while the deceased’s body was transported in a police truck. — The Borneo Post