KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 6 — Road users are reminded to comply with the full closure of the FT036 route, Section 89.00, Jalan Aring 8-Tasik Kenyir-Kuala Jeneris in Hulu Terengganu.

State Infrastructure, Utilities, and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Hanafiah Mat said road users must use only the alternative routes designated by the authorities to avoid a repeat of the incident, in which a vehicle fell into a ravine while passing through the road yesterday.

“The safety of the public remains a priority, and any risky actions must be avoided.

“We also hope the community will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities until this infrastructure recovery project can begin and be completed within the specified time,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday it was reported that a couple due to marry, died when their SUV skidded into a ravine at Kilometer 52 of the Jalan Kuala Jeneris-Sungai Gawi-Aring (Bukit Kawah).

The incident is believed to have occurred when the SUV lost control and fell into a ravine more than 60 metres deep, while the victims, travelling from Hulu Terengganu towards Gua Musang, were on the closed section of the road.

The road had previously been completely closed following a landslide caused by heavy rain during the monsoon season in November last year.

Expressing his condolences over the tragedy, Hanafiah confirmed that no temporary route had been opened at the landslide site after a risk assessment showed the potential for further landslides remained, posing a danger to users.

Earlier, Works Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, in a Facebook post said the Public Works Department (JKR) had installed clear warning signs and concrete barriers as a safety measure, with continuous monitoring carried out by the concessionaire.

“This road closure has been gazetted under Section 70 of the Road Transport Act 1987, covering part of the Federal Road FT36 from Section 55.60 to Section 139.30,” he said.

He added that the ministry, through JKR, had received approval to construct a bridge at the site, with the project budgeted at RM36 million. — Bernama