SHAH ALAM, Dec 6 — From outside the room, the sweet scent of tropical flowers was already detectable — and the moment the lab door opened, the writer was practically “hit” by a wave of fragrance that filled the modest space.

Surrounded by rows of glass flasks, each containing its own solution, Dr Mohd Azri Ab Rani studied every subtle colour change with quiet precision — shifts that carry their own meaning and will eventually become part of the secret recipes behind his perfume creations.

Born in Felda Keratong 2, Pahang, this chemist never imagined that he would one day be known as Malaysia’s ‘fragrance surgeon’. Although his expertise lies in multifunctional battery technology, an unexpected discovery during a battery electrolyte study in 2020 opened a new chapter — one that ultimately led him into the world of perfume creation.

A chemistry lecturer at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Shah Alam, Selangor since 2012, he now has his own fragrance line — Dr Azri’s Perfume — born from that accidental breakthrough. What sets his perfumes apart is their impressive longevity: up to 72 hours, compared with the usual 7–9 hours of most fragrances, including international brands.

‘A blessing behind Covid-19’

Sharing the story of his success, Mohd Azri, 41, said that in 2019 he received the Merdeka Award Grant for International Attachment and had been accepted to conduct three months of research on battery electrolytes at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). However, the spread of Covid-19 shut the doors to the US.

He then continued his research in the UiTM lab in 2020, and it was there that he accidentally produced a new compound.

“I was conducting an electrolyte test for batteries when a new compound formed. Theoretically, A plus B should give C, but this time the outcome was unusual. The compound was unique and sticky. After analysing it, I found that its properties resembled those of base compounds used in fragrance products,” he explained.

Although his research focus was batteries, the discovery sparked his curiosity to further explore the compound’s potential — a curiosity that opened the door to the world of perfumery.

“I didn’t originally intend to create perfume, but if a molecule shows potential, I feel obligated to investigate it,” said Mohd Azri, who conducted the study on the side.

When global borders reopened in 2021, he flew to Imperial College London in the UK and later to Deakin University in Australia to carry out further research on his discovery.

He compared the compound he had found with aromatic materials used in several commercial perfumes, including well-known international brands.

Upon returning to Malaysia in June 2021, Mohd Azri resumed his research at UiTM with alternating cycles of failure and success. His perseverance eventually paid off when he identified the compound’s key characteristic: a fixative — a fundamental ingredient that extends fragrance longevity. Tests showed that its molecules could preserve scent for up to 72 hours.

‘Precision analysis and formula development’

In the perfume industry, longevity is the primary challenge faced by perfumers. In this regard, Mohd Azri’s background in battery chemistry — a field that demands precise molecular analysis — gives him a clear advantage.

“Perfume isn’t just a mix of scents; it’s a fusion of art and science that requires a harmonious balance of top, middle, and base notes,” said Mohd Azri, who earned his PhD in electrochemistry in 2012 and completed his subspecialisation in ionic liquids and battery chemistry at Kyoto University, Japan, from 2015 to 2017.

(In perfumery, top, middle, and base notes refer to three aromatic layers that form a perfume’s structure. Each layer emerges at different times after application and contributes to the overall scent experience.)

During that year-long study, he mapped out hundreds of aromatic molecules — from light, fast-evaporating components to heavier molecules that form the base notes. His ability to “dissect” chemical structures earned him the nickname ‘Malaysia’s fragrance surgeon.’

From this analysis, he identified the primary cause of fast-fading scents: the high decomposition rate of molecules when exposed to air. Building on his earlier fixative discovery, Mohd Azri developed an aromatic adhesive that bonds fragrance components to fabric or surfaces, releasing them gradually while maintaining the balance of top, middle, and base notes.

This formulation’s uniqueness lies in its integration of two distinct yet complementary fields — electrochemistry and perfumery — resulting in fragrances that remain long-lasting even after a single spray.

This technological innovation eventually led to the creation of Dr Azri’s Perfume in the same year.

Not only that, understanding the importance of halalan toyyiban — that what is halal is better — Mohd Azri sought halal certification from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) to ensure the alcohol used in Dr Azri’s Perfume was permissible.

All formulation work is conducted in the UiTM lab until the product is ready for commercial production, which takes place in a GMP-certified (Good Manufacturing Practice) facility to guarantee consumer safety and scientific integrity.

“At the UiTM lab, with the help of seven research assistants, we only handle formulation work. Every ingredient must have a Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS). Likewise, the finished product must be produced in a GMP-certified factory because it falls under the notification requirements of the Ministry of Health (KKM). Adhering to these standards is not just an industry requirement — it’s a commitment to consumer safety,” he said.

‘Educating the public, uplifting local talent’

After achieving this milestone, Mohd Azri shifted his focus towards educating the public about the science behind fragrances.

“When users understand why a perfume lasts long, they appreciate its innovation more,” he said, adding that he uploads experiment videos and chemical explanations on his social media platforms.

However, he acknowledged that the most effective marketing strategy is user experience.

“When someone wears this perfume and the scent lasts, they naturally tell others. That authenticity is more powerful than advertising,” he said.

This approach has resulted in over 100,000 bottles of Dr Azri’s Perfume sold since its launch in 2021. Leveraging e-commerce platforms, Mohd Azri offers an affordable alternative comparable to international brands.

At the same time, he hopes to build a national fragrance research ecosystem.

“Malaysia has talent — we just lack exposure,” he said, adding that he provides opportunities for his students to engage directly in fragrance research, which he hopes will serve as an important step toward a competitive local perfume industry.

More young researchers in perfumery, he said, means not only more innovation but also high-value job creation, growth in science-based local technologies, and increased national capacity to produce fragrance brands capable of standing on the global stage.

“This is not just about creating pleasant scents, but about building a modern, sustainable national industry with a Malaysian identity,” he added. He hopes that young people will see perfumery not merely as artistic creativity but as a strategic sector contributing to economic growth, technological development, and the country’s global competitiveness.

On his own fragrance line, Mohd Azri said that to date he has developed 10 variants, including his personal favourite, ‘Journey’ — a fragrance blending lemon, jasmine, and amber to reflect the twists and turns of his career.

“Journey is a scent that represents the phases of my life — filled with experiments, challenges, and successes,” he said with a smile. Each aroma in the fragrance tells its own story: lemon symbolises enthusiastic beginnings and the drive to try something new; jasmine represents dedication and resilience in the face of failures and research challenges; while amber signifies maturity, success, and the impact of innovation felt not only in the lab but also by society and the nation.

To him, the fragrance is not merely a commercial product but a symbol of learning, creativity, and the courage to explore.

“When young people see what can be achieved through science and perfumery, I hope they are inspired to explore their own potential and to see science as more than just theory,” he added.

With Journey, he concluded the conversation — not with an ending, but with an opening to new inspiration: that local innovation, scientific discipline, and creative courage can leave a lasting impact on society and the industry. — Bernama