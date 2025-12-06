GEORGE TOWN, Dec 6 — It began as an annual dinner among miniature model hobbyists who shared a passion for assembling, painting and customising small-scale replicas of vehicles, buildings and figures.

Choo Huang Ming hosted these gatherings for members and customers of his World Hobby Miniatures shop, which he founded with partner Andrew Gay in 2010.

“We would also organise public miniature model displays at places like Straits Quay, Gurney Plaza and Gurney Paragon,” he said.

In 2015, a model kit manufacturer suggested he put together a miniature model trade show, and the inaugural Malaysia International Miniatures and Hobby Show (Malcom) was held in 2016 across two ballrooms at Cititel Penang.

The event was mainly a platform for miniature model displays and a trade show for model kit manufacturers.

“The first show, we invited a few manufacturers, maybe about 10 of them participated,” he said.

The debut was a strong success, and a competition component was added in 2017.

“We started with mostly military models and the competition was also for military-themed models,” he said.

That alone drew participants from around the world.

Choo said new categories were introduced in 2018 to include Gundam, with automotive models added in 2019.

Penang tourism and creative economy committee chairman Wong Hon Wai visiting Malcom 2025 in June. — Picture courtesy of Petace

“Each year, the show keeps growing, we get more participants and even though our competitions do not offer cash prizes, our medals and trophies are highly coveted and recognised,” he said.

The annual show was paused during the pandemic from 2020 to 2022 and resumed in 2023.

From occupying nine function rooms in Cititel, the event later moved to the larger ballroom at St Giles Wembley Penang in 2023.

The 2024 and 2025 editions were also held there, but even the expanded space eventually became insufficient for the displays and competition.

“It was very crowded and too narrow with all the displays so we needed an even bigger space,” he said.

This year, more than 20,000 visitors attended the two-day exhibition held in June at St Giles Wembley Penang.

With support from the state tourism and creative economy (Petace) committee and the Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau (PCEB), next year’s Malcom will take place on June 13 and 14 at Setia Spice Convention Centre.

PCEB chief executive officer G. Ashwin said Malcom is one of Penang’s homegrown events recognised as a premier annual miniature model showcase in South-east Asia.

“The 2026 edition will see about 75 exhibitors from Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, China, Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Russia, United States, Ukraine, New Zealand, Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom,” Ashwin said.

(From left) CMI general manager Datin S. Bharathi, PCEB CEO G. Ashwin, Petace chairman Wong Hon Wai and Malcom founder Choo Huang Ming at a press conference announcing Malcom 2026. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

He said the exhibition is expected to attract over 20,000 visitors from around the world, with live modelling sessions, miniature competitions and previews from leading global brands.

State tourism and creative economy committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said Malcom is now considered on par with other internationally renowned model events such as the Hungary Moson Model Show, the Scale Model Challenge in the Netherlands, the AK Interactive International Competition Thailand, Model World Saga in Guangzhou, China, and the Shizuoka Hobby Show in Japan.

The competition will feature 16 categories including aircraft, diorama, armour, shield, vignettes, figurines, sci-fi, automotive, Gundam and a junior modellers category.

Choo said two new categories — Mecha and MA.K — will be introduced next year. Both involve sci-fi characters.

“Our competition is recognised worldwide so a Malcom medal is highly coveted by modellers,” he said.

He said the show will have 70 judges from 19 countries assessing entries based on criteria such as fit, paintwork, quality and creativity.

“The competition is based on an open system so the judges will give marks based on the criteria so contestants will accumulate the marks,” he said.

Like in school examinations, contestants must score a certain number of marks to win gold, silver or bronze.

“We will also have best in show for each category and if a Malaysian wins a best in show, they will also win air ticket sponsorship to participate in another international miniature show,” he said.

He said it can take weeks or even months to complete a miniature model, which is why next year’s Malcom is announced six months in advance to give participants enough time to prepare.

Next year’s Malcom will be ticketed at RM10 for adults and RM5 for senior citizens for both days of entry, with free admission for students under 16.