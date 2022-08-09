KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Selangor FC head coach Michael Feichtenbeiner today gave up his post which he took on for half season.

Selangor FC in a statement announced the decision was mutually agreed between the club’s top management and the 62-year-old German-born coach.

According to the statement, Feichtenbeiner would however remain with Selangor to give full focus on Selangor’s football development project as Selangor FC sports director which he had held since 2020.

“The Selangor football development project which was started by Michael Feichtenbeiner in 2020 had produced several young players representing Selangor FC main team and Malaysia’s national team.

“To date, 19 young players from the Selangor FC feeder squad have been absorbed into the main team such Mukhairi Ajmal, Sharul Nazeem, Hein Htet Aung, Alex Agyarkwa, Quentin Cheng and many others,” the statement said.

Selangor believed the development project conducted by Feichtenbeiner should be continued for the continuous future of the club.

For the record, Feichtenbeiner was appointed as head coach in November last year to replace another German coach, Karsten Neitzel in Selangor’s efforts to seek success in the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, the Red Giants announced the search for a new coach is being carried out and an announcement would be made after all assessments have been made.

The head coach task is now on the shoulder of assistant head coach Nidzam Jamil who will take over steering the squad for the remaining matches of the Malaysia League season.

Selangor are now in the seventh spot of the Super League table after collecting 16 points from 13 matches and the club was just eliminated from the FA Cup in the semi-finals by Terengganu FC last Saturday. — Bernama