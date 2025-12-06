KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Police are investigating a lawyer’s claim that he received a death threat on social media, allegedly connected to a case he is handling involving the shooting of three men in Melaka on November 24.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsudin Mamat said the lawyer lodged his report yesterday, Bernama reported today.

“The comment, containing elements of a death threat, is believed to be connected to a case currently being handled by the lawyer,” he was quoted as saying by the national news agency.

The case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for misuse of network services to cause harm, annoyance or offence.

Shamsudin advised the public to avoid speculation or spreading unverified information.

The triple shooting occurred early on November 24 when three men, aged 24 to 29, allegedly attacked a police corporal with a machete at a palm oil plantation in Durian Tunggal.

The officer, in his early 30s, sustained serious injuries to his left arm.

The three suspects, members of the Durian Tunggal gang, were reportedly on their way to commit a robbery and had been involved in 22 criminal cases since 2024 across Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, and Selangor, with total losses of RM1.35 million.

Families of the suspects have disputed claims that the men acted violently, prompting Bukit Aman to set up a special team to investigate their complaints.