KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Are activist Amri Che Mat and Pastor Raymond Koh still alive after their abductions nine and eight years ago?

Their wives said today they are still living with that uncertainty and are desperately waiting for answers from the Malaysian government.

Amri’s wife Norhayati Mohd Ariffin, 52, recounted how her husband was abducted on November 24, 2016, learning the following day through a phone call that his car had been found but he was missing.

“Nine years have already passed, it is as if my children and I have just woken up,” she said, referring to her four daughters, at a forum titled “Justice for the Disappeared” today.

Despite recognition of the enforced disappearances of the two men, Norhayati said the government is still “mute” on a list of important questions.

“Where is Amri, who caused him to disappear? And until when those who are responsible will still be free without justice?

“Who caused Amri Che Mat and Raymond Koh to be disappeared? Why were they abducted like that, are they still alive, where are they?” she asked.

“Who in the police and government helped or closed their eyes and allowed this crime to happen? When will they be prosecuted?

“What disciplinary action will be taken against the police officers who were involved and who were deliberately negligent in investigating Amri and Raymond Koh’s cases?” she added.

She said that until the government answers those questions transparently, she and her family — along with Koh’s — will continue to seek answers.

Pastor Raymond Koh’s wife Susanna Liew speaks at the session ‘Justice for the Disappeared: Understanding the Human Rights Impact of the Raymond Koh & Amri Che Mat Decisions’ in Kuala Lumpur December 6, 2025. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Koh’s wife Susanna Liew, 69, said she and her family still suffer symptoms of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder such as fear and anxiety attacks, even eight years after her husband’s February 13, 2017 abduction.

“As long as there is uncertainty as to where Raymond is or what happened to him, we cannot find closure. It is a terrible state to be in, as we simply cannot move on,” she said.

“In death there is a body, a funeral, you can say goodbye to them. But for us there is none, and it’s really difficult for the family. We cannot grieve, we don’t know whether he is dead or alive,” she added.

MORE TO COME