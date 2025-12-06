KUCHING, Dec 6 — Sarawak-owned airline AirBorneo will begin operating jet aircraft from July next year as part of the state’s plan to strengthen regional air connectivity, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said.

He said the airline would commence initial operations next month using turboprop aircraft before transitioning into jet services.

“In July we will begin jet operations,” he said at the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) 2025 corporate dinner here yesterday, adding that the effort would enhance Sarawak’s competitiveness in the regional aviation sector.

He said Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, whom he met yesterday, welcomed Sarawak’s plan to establish direct flights between the two destinations, while Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who was present during the meeting, had given AirBorneo the green light for the proposal.

Sarawak, according to him, also intends to expand beyond Singapore with proposed services to Jeju Island in South Korea, which is a Unesco Global Geopark, thus connecting it with Sarawak Delta Geopark, which also achieved similar status in September this year.

Abang Johari said the operations of AirBorneo would complement efforts done by SEDC which has been involved in Sarawak’s hospitality, infrastructure and tourism development over the last five decades.

He said SEDC must continue evolving by embracing innovation and technology to meet Sarawak’s future economic needs, adding “it needs critical thinking, it needs strategic thinking, it needs thinking outside the box.”

“We have to develop our human capital, match this human capital with our natural capital, and transform our economy as a very competitive economy in this region,” he said.

Abang Johari shared his aspiration to see SEDC pioneer new economic activities that will uplift the standard of living of Sarawakians.

According to him, SEDC is well-positioned to take part in the state’s emerging industries, particularly in renewable energy, algae-based fuels and other technology-driven ventures.

He said the corporation could spearhead the development of algae as a new green fuel for Sarawak.

“Hopefully it will become a reality. That’s why our future is bright and our economy is well calculated, and it is meant for the future of our people,” he added. — Bernama