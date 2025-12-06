IPOH, Dec 6 — Authorities are reportedly investigating a suspected tiger attack in Bukit Bangkong, Tanah Hitam near here, after seven cattle were discovered dead or missing.

Perak police chief Comm Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the livestock owner lodged a report on Friday evening, claiming two animals were found dead with apparent bite wounds while five others could not be located, according to a report in The Star.

Police officers and Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) personnel were reprotedly sent to the area soon after to carry out early checks and monitor the surroundings.

Perhilitan has since placed camera traps at the site to determine whether a tiger is indeed moving through the area.

Noor Hisam said monitoring will be ongoing, with agencies sharing information to manage risks and safeguard nearby communities.

He also called on the public to promptly report any sightings and urged residents to stay alert, avoid forest edges, and refrain from any interaction with wild animals.