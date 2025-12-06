PUTRAJAYA, Dec 6 — The Immigration Department will continue to strengthen the implementation of its service reform initiatives to ensure the public enjoys more efficient, faster and user-friendly services, said director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban.

He said that a range of initiatives have been introduced, and more are underway, to further enhance the department’s service delivery, including the continued roll-out of a comprehensive digitalisation agenda across all levels.

He added that the reform agenda will be implemented on an ongoing basis, in line with the department’s efforts to enhance the efficiency of existing systems and ensure that public dealings can be handled more smoothly, without bureaucratic red tape or counter congestion.

“We will not settle for achieving one milestone and stopping there. We will continuously seek opportunities to improve the services we provide to the people.

“I no longer want to hear complaints from the public about immigration services. That is our main agenda,” he told Bernama on the sidelines of the 2025 National Convention on Public Service Reform held here today.

Zakaria said the reforms carried out by the department are now delivering significant benefits to the public, particularly through the digitalisation of its core services.

“The move to digitalise services is aimed at making things easier so that people no longer need to queue from early in the morning to obtain services,” he said.

Citing the QueueBee Queue Management System (QMS) as an example, Zakaria said the digital queue system not only simplifies the process for the public but has also successfully addressed issues of congestion and disputes over queue numbers at passport counters.

“If we go to immigration offices now, especially at the passport counters, the issue of people scrambling or fighting over queue numbers no longer exists. These are among the changes we have implemented,” he said.

He added that the department is also exploring several new measures to further expand the digitalisation of services in the future, in line with the government’s aspirations to enhance the quality of public service delivery.

The National Convention on Public Service Reform is taking place today in conjunction with the Rancakkan Madani Bersama Malaysiaku programme.

The Rancakkan Madani programme runs for three days starting yesterday, featuring more than 300 public-related services, a career carnival, interactive exhibitions, family entertainment, and various special offers for visitors.

The Rancakkan Madani Bersama Malaysiaku programme continues the Madani Government’s tradition of annual public reporting, following the ‘One Year with the Madani Government’ and ‘Two Years with the Madani Government’ events held in 2023 and 2024.

Organised by the Prime Minister’s Office through the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (Pacu), the programme is expecting to attract around 300,000 visitors. — Bernama