KUALA BERANG, Dec 6 — A couple, who were planning to marry on December 25, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a ravine at Kilometre 52 of Jalan Kuala Jeneris-Sungai Gawi-Aring (Bukit Kawah) here yesterday.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief Supt Sharudin Abdul Wahab said the couple were identified as Hassan Shazali, 52, from Kampung Menanti, Melor, Kelantan, a teacher at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lebir; and Suzaimah Che Azis, 34, from Gua Musang, Kelantan, a canteen worker at the same school.

He said police received a call from the public at about 5.30pm informing them that a Toyota Fortuner sport utility vehicle (SUV) had skidded and plunged into a 200-foot ravine.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the accident is believed to have occurred when the victims, travelling from Hulu Terengganu towards Gua Musang, entered a stretch of road that was closed due to a landslide, causing the vehicle to skid and plunge into a ravine.

“The impact threw both victims out of the vehicle, and they were pronounced dead at the scene,” he told Bernama last night, adding that their bodies were taken to the Hulu Terengganu Hospital’s forensics unit for post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama