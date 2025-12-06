BATU PAHAT, Dec 6 — For Dr Norshila Abu Bakar, 51, this year’s Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) convocation was more than just a personal milestone.

It was a dream fulfilled twice over – one for herself, and one for her son.

The civil engineering lecturer at Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Polytechnic in Jitra, Kedah beamed with gratitude as she received her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Civil Engineering.

Standing proudly not far from her was her eldest child, Akmal Hafiz Nurhizal Azam, 25, who on the very same day received his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering Technology (Environment).

Their shared moment of triumph felt especially meaningful given the long road Norshila had travelled. Her PhD journey, already demanding, was slowed significantly when laboratory work came to a halt for nearly two years during the Covid-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“During that time, I was mostly at home. Maybe there was a hidden blessing in finishing later than planned, because today, I get to walk across the stage in my robe, receiving my scroll side by side with my son.

“It’s not just joy, it’s gratitude,” she told Bernama after the convocation ceremony here today.

The occasion stirred up tender memories for Norshila. Twenty-five years ago, when she received her Master of Education degree, also at UTHM, Akmal was right there with her too, though in a very different way. She was four months pregnant with him at the time.

For Akmal, who began his studies at UTHM in 2021, his mother has always been more than a parent. She has been his teacher, motivator, and constant source of strength throughout his academic journey.

“I actually came from an arts stream, but because of my mother’s support and guidance, and because she herself was at UTHM, I found the courage to pursue engineering. She was always there. Even during the MCO, she helped me study online,” Akmal shared.

This year’s 25th UTHM Convocation, which runs from Dec 6 to 11, celebrates 4,915 graduates across various levels of study – 142 PhD recipients, 393 Master’s graduates, 3,610 Bachelor’s degree holders and 770 Diploma recipients.

The convocation will also honour Tan Sri Datuk Soh Thian Lai, President of the Malaysian Iron and Steel Industry Federation (MISIF), who received an Honorary Doctorate in Technical and Vocational Education for his contributions to strengthening TVET and advancing the nation’s industrial development. — Bernama