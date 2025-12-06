CHUKAI, Dec 6 — Yayasan Terengganu (YT), a trust body under the Terengganu state government, will officially close its Kemaman hostel operations starting in 2026.

Its director, Ahmad Farhan Abdul Wahab, said the closure of the Yayasan Terengganu Kemaman Hostel (AYTK) is to make way for the establishment of a private Sekolah Menengah (SM) Imtiaz, a decision that was agreed upon during a previous YT Board meeting.

“This decision is made to address current educational needs, especially since SM Imtiaz receives nearly 5,000 applications for admission every year.

“Increasing the capacity of SM Imtiaz is crucial to accommodate the high demand from parents and students across the state,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Farhan added that several other districts in Terengganu, which previously hosted YT-managed hostels, have since upgraded and converted these facilities into SM Imtiaz schools to align with the state’s educational development.

“YT also took into account the original purpose of the hostel, which was to help rural families send their children to secondary schools when such facilities were limited.

“However, with the rapid development of education, there are now secondary schools in almost every district, making the original function of the hostel no longer as critical as it once was,” he said.

To ensure the welfare of the students, YT management will coordinate new placements with the Kemaman District Education Office (PPD) and the Terengganu State Education Department (JPNT)

“Existing students will be transferred gradually to nearby school hostels in the Kemaman district, and they will continue their studies without any disruption.

“For students who have not yet secured a new placement, they are allowed to remain at AYTK until alternative arrangements are made. This has been communicated to the parents,” he added.

Meanwhile, AYTK Alumni secretary Farah Dilaila Abd Shukor, expressed disappointment over the sudden closure, saying that YT did not consult or inform parents in advance.

“Most parents were shocked by this decision as they were not prepared for the move to another school hostel.

“It’s even more burdensome for students who live far from their schools and need hostel facilities since their schools do not provide accommodation. As a result, they will have to transfer to other schools,” she said.

Sharifah Rahmazu Asikin Said Baharuddin, a mother from Paya Berenjut, shared her concern about her daughter, who has been staying at AYTK for a year as a Form 1 student.

“I hoped my daughter could stay at AYTK until Form 5, but now she has to transfer to a school hostel next year. She is comfortable at AYTK as the facilities, including tuition classes, are sufficient,” she said. — Bernama