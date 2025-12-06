SHAH ALAM, Dec 6 — The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) will reportedly step up enforcement against car workshops, automotive accessory outlets, carwash and tyre shops that illegally occupy public parking bays.

According to a report in The Star, MBSA development deputy secretary Aniza Osman said recently that offenders may face fines of up to RM1,000 under the Licensing, Trade, Business and Industry (MBSA) By-Laws 2007.

She reportedly said it was mandatory for such businesses to rent two parking bays in front of their shop entrances.

“These businesses that occupy public parking spaces for repair works or to display items are inconveniencing other motorists,” she was quoted as saying.

Offences include placing cones to reserve spots, stacking tyres in bays or using the area as a private driveway without paying the required rental.

Aniza reportedly said MBSA wanted operators to comply with the rules to avoid obstructions and ensure smoother traffic flow.

“Businesses do not own the streets and MBSA’s laws are clear – comply or face action,” she reportedly added.

According to the report, more than 100 operators attended a town hall on the guidelines recently, where MBSA also acknowledged the parking frustrations faced by motorists in commercial areas.

MBSA councillor Vincent Chow urged the Enforcement Department to step up monitoring and encouraged the public to lodge complaints about unauthorised use of parking spaces.