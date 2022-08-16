FAM said in a statement that through the Fifa Talent Development Scheme (TDS) platform, these talent scouts would involve coaches and individuals with the know-how. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will identify, train and appoint talent scouts involving all types of football competitions nationwide.

FAM said in a statement that through the Fifa Talent Development Scheme (TDS) platform, these talent scouts would involve coaches and individuals with the know-how.

This was decided by FAM at their Technical and Development Committee meeting that was chaired by committee chairman Datuk S. Sivasundaram today.

The TDC is a platform provided by world football governing body Fifa to their affiliates to assist individuals to carry out talent-spotting in a systematic method.

FAM also reached a decision to set the age limit for the President’s Cup from Under-21 to Under-20 and for the Youth Cup from Under-19 to Under-18 so as to be in line with the age limit imposed for Asian Football Confederation (AFC) tournaments.

The grassroots programme for 2023 will also be strengthened with the aim of obtaining the AFC Grassroots Charter Gold membership as FAM currently holds the Silver membership.

“The SupaRimau League for Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 will be contested right up to the national-level finals (competitive league) while the Under-6, Under-8 and Under-10 categories will focus more on development, which is without league standings because they will be run on a festival concept,” the statement added.

The meeting also established a collaboration with the Malaysian Deaf Sports Association (MSDeaf) in terms of providing technical assistance, including a suitable candidate as head coach to carry out programmes for them.

The meeting also confirmed that the goal scored by Negri Sembilan FC’s Sean Eugene Selvaraj during their Super League clash against Selangor FC on July 31 had been officially submitted for nomination for the 2022 Fifa Puskas Award. — Bernama