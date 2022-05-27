West Ham United’s Mark Noble applauds fans after the match against Brighton & Hove Albion at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain, May 22, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 27 — Retiring West Ham United captain Mark Noble will be joined on the way out by Andriy Yarmolenko and Ryan Fredericks, the Premier League club said today.

The trio and goalkeeper David Martin will leave the club once their contracts expire on June 30.

Winger Yarmolenko joined West Ham on a four-year deal in 2018, but was sidelined for extended spells due to injuries, including an Achilles tear months into his first season and a torn adductor muscle in 2019.

He scored 13 goals for West Ham during his time at the club, and his extra-time strike against Sevilla took the London club through to the Europa League quarter-finals in March. Defender Fredericks played 27 league games for West Ham in the 2019-20 season, but has been replaced by Vladimir Coufal as the first-choice right back.

Noble made more than 500 appearances for the club in all competitions and ranks seventh on their all-time appearance list. He has played more Premier League games than any other West Ham player with 414.

The 35-year-old, who has also scored 62 goals for West Ham, has found his playing time limited in the last two years, and said in March 2021 that the 2021-22 campaign would be his last with the club.

Noble broke into West Ham’s senior team in 2004 and was named captain in 2015.

West Ham finished the Premier League season in seventh place and reached the semi-finals of the Europa League. — Reuters