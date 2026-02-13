PUTRAJAYA, Feb 13 — The Cabinet today agreed to form a special committee to investigate allegations involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi, who is also the government spokesman, said the committee will be chaired by the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and tasked with examining matters raised concerning Azam.

“The Cabinet today discussed issues involving the Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Tan Sri Azam Baki, and has decided that a special committee to be chaired by the Chief Secretary to the Government will investigate the allegations that have been raised in relation to the MACC Chief Commissioner,” he said in his weekly post-Cabinet meeting here.

Fahmi said the findings of the probe will be presented to the Cabinet once the investigation is completed, after which follow-up action will be determined.

“This is part of our effort to ensure transparency and integrity in the investigative process,” he added.

When asked whether Shamsul Azri had been given a timeline to complete the investigation, Fahmi said the matter should be referred to the Chief Secretary himself.

Azam has come under scrutiny following allegations linked to shareholdings.

Bloomberg published a report on Tuesday alleging that Azam held stakes worth RM800,000 in Velocity Capital Partner Bhd — which the news portal claimed breached shareholding regulations for public servants in Malaysia.

Azam, however, maintained that the shares in question were properly declared to the Public Service Department in 2025 and fully disposed of within the same year.

The newswire later published another investigative report alleging that the agency was being used by a group of businessmen to force the sale of shares in targeted firms.

One of the businessmen was said to be close to Azam, Bloomberg reported citing internal MACC documents and whistleblowers still working with the agency.

The anti-graft agency chief has said that he has nothing to hide regarding his shareholdings and is open to scrutiny.

He stressed that all financial and asset declarations had been made in line with public service regulations and through the prescribed official channels.

Azam reiterated his commitment to transparency, accountability and the rule of law, adding that he would continue to cooperate fully with any legitimate mechanism properly established to examine the matter.