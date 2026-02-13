KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s decision to announce his resignation as Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman while in London was made without prior consultation with coalition leaders.

According to Oriental Daily, Azmin said that even he, as secretary-general, had not been informed in advance and was disappointed, as the leadership then had to field questions from both the media and the public.

“We are managing a coalition, not just a single party. Even running a small branch can be challenging, let alone managing four parties with different ideologies and backgrounds.

“But Muhyiddin did succeed. For the past five years, he has led PN. Since its formation, he has been chairman and managed to unite various forces under the PN banner,” Azmin told the Chinese daily.

Azmin reportedly described the development as part of a growth and maturity process.

“We also want to give other partners the opportunity. However, when he announced his decision in London without consulting us, I, as secretary-general, received no communication. We were disappointed because we had to answer questions from the media and the people — ‘what exactly happened?’” he was quoted as saying.

Azmin said that once Muhyiddin returned to Malaysia, they finally sat down to discuss the matter.

He said party leaders accepted Muhyiddin had valid reasons for allowing other partners to take the lead and respected his decision.

He also explained that Muhyiddin remains PN chairman for now as the resignation process has not been completed.