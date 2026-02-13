PUTRAJAYA, Feb 13 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is investigating dozens of social media accounts suspected of engaging in coordinated inauthentic behaviour (CIB) to spread inflammatory content online, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

Fahmi cited one viral piece of content in the past 24 hours that appeared to have been disseminated in a coordinated manner, with multiple accounts sharing the same video and identical wording to shape public sentiment.

“There were racial undertones and elements inserted into the narrative. Almost all of them use the same video and identical wording.

“As of 10am today, the MCMC has identified more than 40 accounts involved in the dissemination on Facebook and nearly 10 on TikTok,” he told a post-Cabinet press conference.

CIB typically involves organised efforts by multiple fake or deceptive online accounts, often controlled by the same actors, to mislead people by pretending to be genuine individuals or entities.

These accounts work together in a coordinated way to amplify certain messages, manipulate public opinion, spread disinformation, or push political and social agendas.

He warned that any attempt to inflame racial sentiment would not be tolerated, with authorities set to take action.

Fahmi also referred to a New Straits Times report last week regarding suspicious accounts that were actively posting comments during Parliament’s live broadcast on YouTube.

Based on MCMC’s latest probe, 19 accounts believed to be fake were linked to the coordinated activity.

Two have since been confirmed as fake, while investigations into the remaining 17 are ongoing.