KLUANG, Feb 14 — A man lost RM500,000 after falling victim to a scam involving the leasing of land for oil palm cultivation.

Kluang Police Chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said that initial investigations revealed the 44-year-old victim had been in contact with an individual from a company claiming to be the landowner.

He said the victim, who subsequently agreed to lease the property, made several deposit payments in stages between Oct 30 and Nov 4 last year.

“After paying a total of RM500,000, the victim discovered that the land was never registered under the company’s name. Realising he had been cheated, the victim lodged a police report today. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement yesterday. — Bernama